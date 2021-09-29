Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 30.2 Acres in Palmetto, Georgia

PALMETTO, GA. — Lee & Associates brokered the sale of 30.2 acres in Palmetto. Lee & Associates represented the buyer, a fund managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp. The seller and price were not disclosed.

On the purchased land, Ares Management Corp. plans to build Wilkerson Mill Logistics Center, a Class A industrial distribution facility totaling approximately 375,000 square feet. Wilkerson Mill Logistics Center will be a rear-loading facility with features including 36-foot minimum ceiling clear height, ample car and onsite trailer parking, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting with motion sensors and dock packages. Located in Fulton County, the site is 3.5 miles from the CSX Fairburn Intermodal facility and 15.6 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Construction for the project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2022.