Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 34,078 SF Industrial Building in Itasca, Illinois

ITASCA, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 34,078-square-foot industrial building in Itasca for an undisclosed price. Located at 1170 Ardmore Ave., the property features multiple bridge cranes, a temperature-controlled warehouse and heavy power. Chris Nelson and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Tech-Max Machine Inc., a large parts manufacturing company that will expand into a larger facility in Itasca. Melody Mueller of Compass represented the buyer, Pulsarlube USA Inc., an Elk Grove Village-based company that specializes in single-point automatic lubrication.