Thursday, July 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialLee & AssociatesMidwest

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 455,858 SF Industrial Property in Lansing, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LANSING, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sale of a 455,858-square-foot warehouse located at 16801 Exchange Ave. in Lansing, a south suburb of Chicago. Walter Murphy of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, RBT Industries (The Great Escape), a retailer of home leisure products. RBT will occupy 313,982 square feet of the building while the remainder will be leased to LKQ Corp. Stephanie Park, Colin Green and Traci Payette of CBRE represented the seller, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

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