DALLAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a two-building, 50,000-square-foot industrial property in northeast Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the buildings at 11550 Plano Road were originally built in 1979. Building features include rear-load configurations, multiple renovated office suites, 16-foot clear heights and 108 surface parking spaces. Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, RAM Capital Texas.