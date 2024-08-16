Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 52-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Hutchins, Texas

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 52-acre industrial outdoor storage facility in Hutchins, a southern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1700 Dowdy Ferry Road houses a 12,000-square-foot building, five drive-in bays and about 175 truck parking stalls that are leased on a month-to-month basis. Jarrett Huge and Alex Wilson of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Tribeca Truck Repair & Parking LLC, in the transaction. Jake Griffin and Mark Becker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, All State Truck & Trailer Repair.