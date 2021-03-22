Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 52,000 SF Manufacturing Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a manufacturing building located on approximately 7.9 acres at 9110 Taub Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 10 acres in 1997. Mike Spears and Frank Blackwood of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Integrated Induction Inc., in the transaction. David Boyd and Wes Williams of Boyd Commercial represented the Houston-based seller, Allegiance Bank.