REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 52,000 SF Manufacturing Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a manufacturing building located on approximately 7.9 acres at 9110 Taub Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 10 acres in 1997. Mike Spears and Frank Blackwood of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Integrated Induction Inc., in the transaction. David Boyd and Wes Williams of Boyd Commercial represented the Houston-based seller, Allegiance Bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  