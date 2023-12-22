Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 587,287 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 587,287-square-foot industrial property located at 5901 E. Rosedale St. in Fort Worth. The property consists of 31 buildings that were constructed between 1967 and 1974 and feature clear heights of 16 to 20 feet. The buildings vary in size but had less than 10 percent office finishes in each of them. Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Boston-based investment firm Longpoint Realty Partners, in the transaction. The seller was an entity doing business as Rosedale Industrial Park LLC.