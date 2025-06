LAREDO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 59,252-square-foot industrial building in the South Texas city of Laredo. The front-load building sits on a 5.6-acre site within Unitec Business Park and includes 4,000 square feet of office space. Enrique Volkmer of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Vimex Ltd., in the transaction. The buyer was a company specializing in the manufacturing, distribution and servicing of heavy industrial trucks.