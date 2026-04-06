Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 64,406 SF Industrial Building in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 64,406-square-foot industrial building in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 500 Gerault Road was constructed in 2025 and features 32-foot clear heights. Adam Graham, Alex Wilson and Tomas Wilson of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction. Bill de la Chapelle and Karla Orozco of eXp Commercial represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.