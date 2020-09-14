Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rending shows plans for the building after renovations are completed.

CHICAGO — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sale of an 80,000-square-foot, loft-style industrial building located at 325 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Fulton Market for an undisclosed price. The two-story property will undergo renovations, including a new roof, LED lighting, remodeled office space and a new 45-space car parking lot. It was originally built in 1950. Tom Condon and Sean Austin of Lee & Associates brokered the sale. Rickard Binding sold the asset to Tradelane Properties, which has retained Lee & Associates to market the building for lease.