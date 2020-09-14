Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market
CHICAGO — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sale of an 80,000-square-foot, loft-style industrial building located at 325 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Fulton Market for an undisclosed price. The two-story property will undergo renovations, including a new roof, LED lighting, remodeled office space and a new 45-space car parking lot. It was originally built in 1950. Tom Condon and Sean Austin of Lee & Associates brokered the sale. Rickard Binding sold the asset to Tradelane Properties, which has retained Lee & Associates to market the building for lease.
