DALLAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of an 82,098-square-foot civic property in South Dallas. The five-building property spans 11.9 acres at 330-340 E. Ann Arbor Ave. and previously housed a school. Ally Tanghongs and George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the seller, an entity doing business as Kim & K Development LLC, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to redevelop the property into an industrial facility.