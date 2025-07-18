Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 88,821 SF Industrial Building in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of an 88,821-square-foot industrial building in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 840 N. Great Southwest Parkway was completed in 1962 and features 21.5-foot clear heights and eight dock-high loading doors. Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Philadelphia Hardware Group, in the transaction. Harrison Putt and Corby Hodgekiss of Mercer Co. represented the seller, locally based investment firm CanTex Capital.

You may also like

Bow River Capital Receives $70.3M Refinancing for Park84...

MLG Capital Acquires 240-Unit Wellington Apartments in Silverdale,...

Garrett Development, Willmeng Break Ground on Self-Storage Facility...

Fortis Property Group Begins Renovation of 55-Story Office...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 139-Room Hampton...

Bronto Skylift Signs 31,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 23,130 SF Industrial Lease...

Lightstone Capital Provides $8.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central...