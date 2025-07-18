Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 88,821 SF Industrial Building in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of an 88,821-square-foot industrial building in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 840 N. Great Southwest Parkway was completed in 1962 and features 21.5-foot clear heights and eight dock-high loading doors. Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Philadelphia Hardware Group, in the transaction. Harrison Putt and Corby Hodgekiss of Mercer Co. represented the seller, locally based investment firm CanTex Capital.