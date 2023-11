SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 94,490-square-foot industrial facility in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1988, the building is located at 2050 Mitchell Blvd. adjacent to Schaumburg Regional Airport. Terry Grapenthin, Michael Plumb and Ryan Earley of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller. Nick Krejci and Noel Liston of Core Industrial Realty represented the buyer, a manufacturing user.