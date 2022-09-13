Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 98,000 SF Industrial Complex in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 98,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. The two-building, multi-tenant property sits on 3.5 acres at 31-35 Styertowne Road. Josh Krantz of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Kessler-Schwartz Associates, and procured the buyer, Longpoint Realty Partners, in the off-market transaction. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements and has also retained Lee & Associates to lease the property.