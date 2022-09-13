REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 98,000 SF Industrial Complex in Clifton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Lee & Associates, New Jersey, Northeast

CLIFTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 98,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. The two-building, multi-tenant property sits on 3.5 acres at 31-35 Styertowne Road. Josh Krantz of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Kessler-Schwartz Associates, and procured the buyer, Longpoint Realty Partners, in the off-market transaction. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements and has also retained Lee & Associates to lease the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  