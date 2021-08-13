Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Building in San Marcos, California for Nearly $2.6M

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Western

The recently remodeled building is situated one block from State Route 78 on South Santa Fe Avenue and is located blocks away from a blend of shops, services, restaurants, and eateries.

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of an 11,650-square-foot industrial building in San Marcos for $2.59 million, or $222 per square foot. The building is located at 2750 S. Santa Fe Ave., approximately 50 miles north of San Diego.

Lee & Associates’ Michael Golden and Trent France represented the buyer, Vascan Tile, a tiling contractor based out of Escondido, Calif., in the transaction. Matt Calvet of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, Gill Gregory Trust.

The recently remodeled building is situated one block from State Route 78 on South Santa Fe Avenue and is located blocks away from a blend of shops, services, restaurants, and eateries. The property had four competing offers within the first week of being listed.