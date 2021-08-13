REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Building in San Marcos, California for Nearly $2.6M

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Western

Industrial-San-Marcos

The recently remodeled building is situated one block from State Route 78 on South Santa Fe Avenue and is located blocks away from a blend of shops, services, restaurants, and eateries.

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of an 11,650-square-foot industrial building in San Marcos for $2.59 million, or $222 per square foot. The building is located at 2750 S. Santa Fe Ave., approximately 50 miles north of San Diego.

Lee & Associates’ Michael Golden and Trent France represented the buyer, Vascan Tile, a tiling contractor based out of Escondido, Calif., in the transaction. Matt Calvet of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, Gill Gregory Trust.

The recently remodeled building is situated one block from State Route 78 on South Santa Fe Avenue and is located blocks away from a blend of shops, services, restaurants, and eateries. The property had four competing offers within the first week of being listed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews