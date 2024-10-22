Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development Site in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a nearly four-acre industrial development site at 2290 White Oak Circle in Aurora. The sales price was undisclosed. The site features convenient access to the I-88 tollway via Eola Road to the east and Farnsworth Avenue to the west. Nick Eboli and Andrew Block of Lee & Associates represented the seller. George Cibula of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the buyer, which plans to build a 50,000- to 60,000-square-foot speculative cold storage or warehouse.