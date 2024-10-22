Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialLee & AssociatesMidwest

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development Site in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a nearly four-acre industrial development site at 2290 White Oak Circle in Aurora. The sales price was undisclosed. The site features convenient access to the I-88 tollway via Eola Road to the east and Farnsworth Avenue to the west. Nick Eboli and Andrew Block of Lee & Associates represented the seller. George Cibula of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the buyer, which plans to build a 50,000- to 60,000-square-foot speculative cold storage or warehouse.

You may also like

Zacher Co. Arranges Sale of 9,917 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $475M CMBS Financing for...

Rexford Industrial Buys Fully Leased Industrial Building in...

Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 19,622 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 99-Unit Multifamily Property in...

LandPark, Porter Law Buy 244,804 SF Office Building...

Newmark Negotiates 218,400 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 64-Unit Apartment Complex in...