MESQUITE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 14-acre industrial development site located at 19205 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Alex Wilson, Nathan Denton and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Specific plans for the site were also not disclosed.