Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Middleton, Wisconsin

This rendering shows the planned three-story apartment building for the site.

MIDDLETON, WIS. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a one-acre site at 2644 Branch St. in Middleton, just northwest of Madison. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. John Walsh of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Branch Street Properties LLC. The buyer plans to build a luxury apartment building rising three stories with 36 units.