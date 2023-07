BARTLETT, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 3.4-acre vacant lot near the southeast corner of West Bartlett Road and Route 25 in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The sales price was undisclosed. A new multi-story, self-storage facility is planned for the site. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Abbott Land. Dan Lynch of Colliers represented the buyer, Berman-Lapetina.