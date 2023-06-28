Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Undeveloped Retail Pad Site in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 1.7-acre retail pad site located at 40 S. Roselle Road in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The sales price was undisclosed. The transaction marks the final undeveloped site in the Town Square development. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, the Village of Schaumburg. Simeon Spirrison of Adelphia Properties represented the buyer, SD Construct. The buyer plans to build a two-story, 6,342-square-foot HopScotch pub-themed restaurant.