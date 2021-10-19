Lee & Associates Brokers Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 78,248 SF in Batavia, Illinois
BATAVIA, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sales of two industrial buildings totaling 78,248 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. The sales prices were undisclosed. In the first transaction, a 58,286-square-foot facility at 400-500 N. Raddant Road sold to MJM Intergalactic Properties. Michael Androwich Jr. of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Clark Tile. Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial represented the buyer. In the second transaction, a 19,962-square-foot building at 1141 N. Raddant Road sold to Green Land Technologies. Androwich brokered the transaction and represented the seller, Papa Nicholas.
