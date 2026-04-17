Friday, April 17, 2026
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Acts2Network purchased the property from Harvest Bible Chapel, which is leasing back space for its academy and portions of its corporate offices, worship center and support spaces.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Lee & Associates, CBRE Arrange Sale of 510,000 SF Former Corporate Campus in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois and CBRE have arranged the sale of a 510,000-square-foot, 82-acre former corporate campus and ministry facility at 1000 N. Randall Road in Elgin. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates and Tony Gange of CBRE represented the seller, Harvest Bible Chapel. The self-represented buyer was Acts2Network, a Christian organization based in California.

Originally developed as Safety-Kleen’s world headquarters in 1993, the property includes a roughly 350,000-square-foot office building wrapped around a multi-story parking deck, plus a 160,000-square-foot addition developed by Harvest Bible Chapel to accommodate an academy, worship center, gym and multipurpose ministry space. Amenities include a 2,100-seat auditorium, athletic center, production studios, training rooms, a cafeteria with full kitchen, visitor café and related support areas.

The transaction terms included a longer-term leaseback for Harvest Bible Chapel’s academy and portions of its corporate offices, worship center and support spaces. Prior to closing, Acts2Network and Harvest Bible Chapel began cohabitating the campus. Shared spaces such as the worship center and gym serve both organizations.

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