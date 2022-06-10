Lee & Associates Expands Downtown Los Angeles Presence With New Office

The new Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown office is located at 1201 N. Main St. in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Christian Samson on behalf of Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown)

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates has grown its Southern California presence with the opening of a new office in downtown Los Angeles. The office will specialize in industrial, office and investment brokerage, with plans to strategically recruit teams that will grow its capabilities in multifamily and retail.

Led by Jack R. Cline Jr., Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown consists of 13 brokerage professionals, including Doug Cline, Tony Naples, Evans Jurgensen, Matt Eddy, Miles Solomon, Loren Kaplan, Everett Phillips, Mattison Behr, David Cox, Sam Rinkov and Allan Roman. Additional team members include Madeline Segura, Andy Baquerizo, Maggie Kusumawathy, Ebe Puyolt and Lori Thor.

The 5,000-square-foot Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown office is located at 1201 N. Main St. As the office expands, the firm has the option to take additional, adjacent square footage totaling 7,500 square feet.