REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Expands Downtown Los Angeles Presence With New Office

Posted on by in California, Company News, Lee & Associates, Office, Western

Lee-Associates-LA-Downtown-CA

The new Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown office is located at 1201 N. Main St. in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Christian Samson on behalf of Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown)

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates has grown its Southern California presence with the opening of a new office in downtown Los Angeles. The office will specialize in industrial, office and investment brokerage, with plans to strategically recruit teams that will grow its capabilities in multifamily and retail.

Led by Jack R. Cline Jr., Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown consists of 13 brokerage professionals, including Doug Cline, Tony Naples, Evans Jurgensen, Matt Eddy, Miles Solomon, Loren Kaplan, Everett Phillips, Mattison Behr, David Cox, Sam Rinkov and Allan Roman. Additional team members include Madeline Segura, Andy Baquerizo, Maggie Kusumawathy, Ebe Puyolt and Lori Thor.

The 5,000-square-foot Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Downtown office is located at 1201 N. Main St. As the office expands, the firm has the option to take additional, adjacent square footage totaling 7,500 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  