The industrial property at 3961 Channel Drive in West Sacramento, Calif., includes one existing building, rail spurs and 5.5 acres of undeveloped land.
Lee & Associates Facilitates $17.9M Sale of Industrial Property in West Sacramento

by Amy Works

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a heavy industrial-zoned property at 3961 Channel Drive in West Sacramento. Yara North America sold the asset Greencycle Properties, an affiliate of Teichert Inc., for $17.9 million. Alex Weiss and Greg Pieratt of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.

The site, which was formerly used by Yara International as a fertilizer supply port, was decommissioned a year ago. Situated on 23.4 acres, the asset includes one existing building, rail spurs, 5.5 acres of undeveloped industrial land and direct access to the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel.

