Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lake Zurich, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.2 million sale of Deertrail Court, a 9,800-square-foot retail strip center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. Built in 1980, the property is located at 884 S. Rand Road. Tenants include Eye Level Learning Center, Mimi Nails, Nova Care Rehabilitation, Rush Physical Therapy and Sake Sush & Grill. Rick Scardino and Michael Petrik of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller. Adam Foret of CBRE represented the buyer, N.D.C.V.G. Properties LLC.

