Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Former Bank Property in Carol Stream, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.5 million sale of a 4,500-square-foot, former bank property in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The freestanding building at 1275 N. County Farm Road features six drive-thru lanes. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Universal Metro Asian Services, which plans to relocate to the facility and utilize it for adult daycare services. Brendan Reedy and Jimmy Danaher of Mid-America Real Estate represented the seller, GW Carol Stream LLC.