Friday, November 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The buyer will utilize the facility for adult daycare services.
AcquisitionsIllinoisLee & AssociatesMidwestRetail

Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Former Bank Property in Carol Stream, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.5 million sale of a 4,500-square-foot, former bank property in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The freestanding building at 1275 N. County Farm Road features six drive-thru lanes. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Universal Metro Asian Services, which plans to relocate to the facility and utilize it for adult daycare services. Brendan Reedy and Jimmy Danaher of Mid-America Real Estate represented the seller, GW Carol Stream LLC.

You may also like

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing...

North Central Area Credit Union Purchases Development Site...

Simon Completes 130,000 SF Redevelopment Project at Burlington...

Coldwell Banker Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 493-Unit Self-Storage...

DIG Negotiates Sale of 221,294 SF Shopping Center...

RangeWater, Harbert Acquire 150-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in Metro...

Evergen Equity Buys 26-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility...