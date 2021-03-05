REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.8M Sale of Development Site in Fitchburg, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Lee & Associates, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.8 million sale of a 3.7-acre development site in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison. Blake George and Chris Etmanczyk of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Orchard Pointe Development Co. Inc. JTK Limestone Ridge LLC was the buyer. Plans for the site include the construction of apartments, both market-rate and workforce housing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  