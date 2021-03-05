Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.8M Sale of Development Site in Fitchburg, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.8 million sale of a 3.7-acre development site in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison. Blake George and Chris Etmanczyk of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Orchard Pointe Development Co. Inc. JTK Limestone Ridge LLC was the buyer. Plans for the site include the construction of apartments, both market-rate and workforce housing.