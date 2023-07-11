Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.8M Sale of Retail Pad Site in Alsip, Illinois

ALSIP, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $1.8 million sale of a retail pad site in Alsip, a southern suburb of Chicago. The property at 4839 W. 111th St. was formerly home to Bakers Square restaurant. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Orion Capital. Dave and Ryan Chopp of DRC Realty LLC represented the buyer, Barnes Development Co., which will build a new Belle Tire store on the site. Belle Tire operates roughly 130 locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.