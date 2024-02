BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $10.5 million sale of a 24,200-square-foot medical office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. The building sits on 2.5 acres and houses a physical therapy practice and two surgery centers, as well as parking for 135 cars. Erica Davidson and Gary Sopko of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed, private seller in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, which similarly requested anonymity.