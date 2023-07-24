Lee & Associates Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Chatsworth, California

CHATSWORTH, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 37,000 square-foot industrial building in Chatsworth. Northwest Industrial Center sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.7 million.

The property is located at 9223 Deering Ave. in the Northpark Industrial Center. Previously serving as the location for a database management company, the site’s location in the San Fernando Valley provides access to major freeways and surrounding hubs.

Scott Caswell and Erica Balin of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented both the buyer and the seller.