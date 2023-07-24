Monday, July 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
9223 Deering Ave. is an industrial building in the Northpark Industrial Center in Chatsworth, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lee & Associates Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Chatsworth, California

by Jeff Shaw

CHATSWORTH, CALIF.  — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 37,000 square-foot industrial building in Chatsworth. Northwest Industrial Center sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.7 million. 

The property is located at 9223 Deering Ave. in the Northpark Industrial Center. Previously serving as the location for a database management company, the site’s location in the San Fernando Valley provides access to major freeways and surrounding hubs. 

Scott Caswell and Erica Balin of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented both the buyer and the seller.

You may also like

Seefried Industrial Underway on 842,043 SF Project for...

Hobi International Signs 98,489 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 90-Unit Azul Apartments in...

Bridge Industrial Acquires 13-Acre Site for Bridge Point...

Westwood Financial Sells 23,847 SF Yosemite Center Retail...

CBRE Brokers $4.3M Sale of 12-Unit Apartment Property...

Forbright Bank, HJ Sims Provide Acquisition Financing for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Manhattan...

Denholtz Properties Delivers 40,500 SF Industrial Flex Building...