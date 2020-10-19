Lee & Associates Negotiates 103,658 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 103,658-square-foot industrial lease at 2895 113th St. in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1988 and features 28-foot clear heights. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, The Wilkerson Group, in the lease negotiations. Krista Raymond of CBRE represented the tenant, Rent-A-Tire.