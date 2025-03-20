Thursday, March 20, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 103,780 SF Industrial Lease in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 103,780-square-foot industrial lease within Pinnacle Industry Center in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The tenant, freight and logistics provider Buckland Global Trade Services, will occupy the entirety of the building at 21208 Kraus Loop, which sits on a 7.4-acre site and features 32-foot clear heights. Enrique Volkmer of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Huffman Development & Construction Services owns the building.

