Friday, April 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
UVA Distributors is expanding its lease by an additional 59,990 square feet.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesMidwest

Lee & Associates Negotiates 106,120 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 106,120-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 300 Airport Road in Elgin. The tenant is UVA Distributors, a wine and spirits distributor. The lease includes UVA’s current unit of 46,130 square feet plus a 59,990-square-foot expansion. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates represented the owner, LINK Logistics. Mike Berkowitz of Entre Commercial represented the tenant. Built in 2010 and known as Fox River Business Center, the property totals 176,799 square feet and features a clear height of 30 feet.

You may also like

Whole Foods Market to Expand Store at River...

Skyline Construction Signs 9,630 SF Office Lease at...

EQT Exeter Buys 641,906 SF Industrial Building in...

Wespac Construction Breaks Ground on XNRGY Climate Systems’...

Echo Real Estate Capital, LGE Complete 676,176 SF...

Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Industrial Park...

Vigavi, Principal Asset Management Break Ground on 728,080...

PCCP, Stonemont Financial to Develop 100,620 SF Spec...

Providence Group Arranges Leases With HomeGoods, Michaels in...