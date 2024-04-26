Lee & Associates Negotiates 106,120 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 106,120-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 300 Airport Road in Elgin. The tenant is UVA Distributors, a wine and spirits distributor. The lease includes UVA’s current unit of 46,130 square feet plus a 59,990-square-foot expansion. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates represented the owner, LINK Logistics. Mike Berkowitz of Entre Commercial represented the tenant. Built in 2010 and known as Fox River Business Center, the property totals 176,799 square feet and features a clear height of 30 feet.