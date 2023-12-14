Thursday, December 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 12,159 SF Industrial Lease in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 12,159-square-foot industrial lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1601-1651 N. Glenville Drive was constructed in 1984 and totals 40,122 square feet. Jessica Reinhardt and George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, archaeological services firm AR Consultants Inc., in the lease negotiations. Mark Aston and Mike Fay of Maverick Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Technology Properties LLC.

You may also like

Artemis Real Estate Partners Buys 221-Unit Seniors Housing...

Palladium USA Nears Completion of 107-Unit Mixed-Income Housing...

BKM Capital Partners Purchases 451,062 SF Industrial Park...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 11,978 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 61,997 SF...

Olympus Controls Corp. Signs 10,747 SF Industrial Lease...

Insurance Provider Argo Group Signs New Office Lease...

Thinnes Transport Renews 91,267 SF Industrial Lease in...

Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Bensenville,...