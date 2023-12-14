Lee & Associates Negotiates 12,159 SF Industrial Lease in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 12,159-square-foot industrial lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1601-1651 N. Glenville Drive was constructed in 1984 and totals 40,122 square feet. Jessica Reinhardt and George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, archaeological services firm AR Consultants Inc., in the lease negotiations. Mark Aston and Mike Fay of Maverick Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Technology Properties LLC.