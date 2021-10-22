Lee & Associates Negotiates 123,269 SF Industrial Lease in The Colony, Texas
THE COLONY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 123,269-square-foot industrial lease at 2001 Midway Road in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony. According to LoopNet Inc., the property features a rear-load configuration and 168 car parking spaces. Johnny Anderson, Adam Graham and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, First Industrial Texas, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.