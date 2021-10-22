Lee & Associates Negotiates 123,269 SF Industrial Lease in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 123,269-square-foot industrial lease at 2001 Midway Road in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony. According to LoopNet Inc., the property features a rear-load configuration and 168 car parking spaces. Johnny Anderson, Adam Graham and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, First Industrial Texas, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.