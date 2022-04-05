Lee & Associates Negotiates 125,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas
CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 125,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 2020 McDaniel Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on seven acres in 1981. Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, BuzzBallz, a locally based provider of premixed alcoholic beverages, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Thornton of Duke Realty represented the landlord, Texas Dugan LP.
