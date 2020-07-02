REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 126,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 126,100-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 500 Enterprise Drive in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Flower Mound. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003 and spans 462,200 square feet. Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, transportation and logistics firm BFS Services Inc., in the lease negotiations. Sarah Ozanne and Jeremy Kelly of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners.

