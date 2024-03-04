Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lee & Associates Negotiates $13.1M Purchase of Industrial Building in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura has brokered the acquisition of an industrial property located at 10643 Glenoaks Blvd. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District, a local government health entity, acquired the asset from Glenoaks Partners for $13.1 million.

Chris McKenzie of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the seller in the transaction.

The asset features 38,063 square feet of industrial space with 13,086 square feet of office space and high-power capabilities.

You may also like

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park...

BWE Arranges $224.7M in Financing for Six-Property Apartment...

Clear Sky Capital Receives $17.5M Construction Loan for...

Level Asset Capital Buys Tower Office Plaza in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 216,000 SF Warehouse in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Medical...

Berkadia Brokers $38M Sale of 662-Unit Multifamily Property...

Dominion Negotiates Sale of Former Hospital in Tecumesh,...