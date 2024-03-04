Lee & Associates Negotiates $13.1M Purchase of Industrial Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura has brokered the acquisition of an industrial property located at 10643 Glenoaks Blvd. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District, a local government health entity, acquired the asset from Glenoaks Partners for $13.1 million.

Chris McKenzie of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the seller in the transaction.

The asset features 38,063 square feet of industrial space with 13,086 square feet of office space and high-power capabilities.