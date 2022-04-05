REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 132-Acre Land Sale for Planned Spec Industrial Development in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Lee & Associates, Midwest, Wisconsin

The buyer, Becknell Industrial, plans to build a 795,471-square-foot speculative project.

SOMERS, WIS. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of 132 acres of land located at 1735 120th Ave. in Somers, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer, Becknell Industrial, plans to build Somers Logistics Center. The development will consist of a 795,471-square-foot speculative industrial building with a clear height of 40 feet, 148 loading docks and 184 trailer parking spaces. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates represented Becknell in its purchase from a private owner. Lee & Associates will also market the project for lease.

