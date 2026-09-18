Friday, September 18, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates 14,100 SF Industrial Lease in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 14,100-square-foot industrial lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 789 N. Grove Road was completed in 1983 and totals 54,471 square feet. Jessica Reinhardt and Susan Cancemi of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Dallas North Industrial LLC, in the lease negotiations. Shane Rollins of TXCRE represented the tenant, Battery Management Technology Corp.

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