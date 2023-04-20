Lee & Associates Negotiates 14,522 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 14,522-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1209 W. Carrier Parkway was built in 1980, totals 34,673 square feet and has 16-foot clear heights. Mark Graybill and Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jamie White of Jamie White Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Team Rubicon, a nonprofit provider of disaster relief services.