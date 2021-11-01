Lee & Associates Negotiates 146,748 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

The industrial property at 2750 114th St. in Grand Prairie totals 196,012 square feet. (image courtesy of LoopNet inc.)

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 146,748-square-foot industrial lease at 2750 114th St. in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1998 and spans 196,012 square feet. Mark Graybill and Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, third-party logistics firm Amplex Corp., was not disclosed.