Lee & Associates Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California

Located at 3205 Lionshead Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., the freestanding building features 47,850 square feet of industrial space.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 3205 Lionshead Ave. in Carlsbad. Lionshead LLC sold the asset to Oak Canyon LLC for $15.9 million.

At the time of sale, the 47,850-square-foot freestanding building was 100 percent triple-net leased on a long-term basis.

Chris Roth, Rusty Williams and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates – NSDC represented the seller, while James deRegt of Lee & Associates – Newport represented the buyer in transaction.