Lee & Associates Negotiates 153,150 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 153,150-square-foot industrial lease at 2340 I-35 W. Service Road in Dallas. The crane-served building features 24-foot clear heights, 24 drive-in doors and 6.8 acres of outdoor storage space. Joseph Mullican and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed tenant, which will occupy the entirety of the building, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.