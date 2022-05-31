REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 153,150 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 153,150-square-foot industrial lease at 2340 I-35 W. Service Road in Dallas. The crane-served building features 24-foot clear heights, 24 drive-in doors and 6.8 acres of outdoor storage space. Joseph Mullican and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed tenant, which will occupy the entirety of the building, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  