ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 15,520-square-foot industrial lease for Soosan USA, a wholly owned North American subsidiary of Soosan Heavy Industries. The property is located at 1390 Gateway Drive in Elgin. Soosan designs, manufactures and supplies hydraulic breakers, compactors and crawler drills to 70 different countries. John Sharpe and Rick Anesi of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Matt Garland of Cawley Chicago represented the owner, Clear Height Properties.