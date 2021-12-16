Lee & Associates Negotiates 156,205 SF Industrial Sublease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 156,205-square-foot industrial sublease at 401 Railhead Road in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2001 and totals 305,225 square feet. Reid Bassinger and Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates represented the sublessor, Davoil Inc., in the lease negotiations. Tim Vogds of CBRE represented the sublessee, Dallas-based home goods retailer Tuesday Morning Inc.