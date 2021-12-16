REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 156,205 SF Industrial Sublease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 156,205-square-foot industrial sublease at 401 Railhead Road in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2001 and totals 305,225 square feet. Reid Bassinger and Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates represented the sublessor, Davoil Inc., in the lease negotiations. Tim Vogds of CBRE represented the sublessee, Dallas-based home goods retailer Tuesday Morning Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  