Lee & Associates Negotiates 157,979 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 157,979-square-foot industrial lease at 1800 Kelly Blvd. in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1970 and totals 315,000 square feet. Ken Wesson and Phil Rosenfeld of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, paper distributor Western-BRW, was not disclosed.