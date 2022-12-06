REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 157,979 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 157,979-square-foot industrial lease at 1800 Kelly Blvd. in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1970 and totals 315,000 square feet. Ken Wesson and Phil Rosenfeld of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, paper distributor Western-BRW, was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  