Lee & Associates Negotiates 16,309 SF Industrial Lease in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 16,309-square-foot industrial lease at Building 1 at Champions Circle Business Park in North Fort Worth. According to commercialcafé.com, the building was constructed on 21 acres in 2022 and totals 82,240 square feet. Nathan Denton and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Hopewell Development, in the lease negotiations. Russell Webb of Silver Oak Commercial Realty represented the tenant, Tulco Oils, a provider of industrial lubricants.