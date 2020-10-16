Lee & Associates Negotiates 164,000 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 164,000-square-foot industrial lease at 927 W. Carrier Parkway in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, LINK Industrial, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Wizards of the Coast, LLC, a publisher of role-playing games that previously operated retail stores.