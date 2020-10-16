REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 164,000 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 164,000-square-foot industrial lease at 927 W. Carrier Parkway in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, LINK Industrial, in the lease negotiations. David Eseke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Wizards of the Coast, LLC, a publisher of role-playing games that previously operated retail stores.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  