Lee & Associates Negotiates 165,050 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 165,050-square-foot industrial lease at 2080 McDaniel Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The tenant, alcoholic beverage provider Buzzballz, is expanding from its 125,000-square-foot space at the adjacent facility at 2020 McDaniel Drive. Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Prologis owns the property, which was originally built in 1981, according to LoopNet Inc.





